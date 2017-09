"This headline below, and other similar headlines, which appeared on some websites: are false. They are completely invented; along with some accompanying quotes which have been attributed to me. I did not say or write those words."

Over the weeks a purported statement credited to her as supporting the Biafran agitation has been making the rounds on social media.But world acclaimed writer Chimamanda Adichie has come out to deny this.This is a statement issued by her