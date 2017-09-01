CKN at the event

The publisher of Nigeria's high flying online News Portal CKN News and President, Guild of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria, Chris Kehinde Nwandu on Friday said he made his first money online two years after establishing his news portal, CKN News.





Nwandu noted that the widely believed notion that people can make instant money without necessarily investing the required dose of hard/smart work before doing so is false.





Nwandu who was the former Artiste and Promotions Manager of Nigeria's foremost Recording Company Sony Music and ex General Manager of two former Internet Service Provider Companies SIOtel Nig Ltd and Communication Trends Ltd stated this at the inaugural webinar of TheNewsGuru.com themed “Digital Media Gurus Speaks: How to monetise online media opportunities online.”





According to him,“The online platform is not an end to making money. It only provides a leverage to flourish especially for those who are willing to tap into such leverages. For me, I made my first money online two years after establishing CKN News. And that was just N5000. This was after two consecutive years of hard work in the online space,” the CKN publisher said.





Asked what the Guild of Professional Bloggers which he currently presides over is doing to curtail the excesses of fake and unverified news flying around mostly from bloggers, Nwadu said the Guild had inaugurated an Ethics committee to monitor news contents from blogging sites. He noted further that despite conscious efforts put in place by the Guild, the task of enforcing strict adherence was an issue as the number of blogging sites are well over a million.



L-R Lekan Otufodurin,Mideno Bayagbon,Emeka Oparah,Chris Kehinde Nwandu