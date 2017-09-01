



The Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of injustice.







The allegation comes few hours after he was suspended by the National Working Committee of the party over what they described as "disparaging and unfounded" claims against some party members and elders.







The business mogul, however, said he was laughing when he heard about his suspension by the PDP leadership, saying he had not gained anything from the party.







"I am not doing this because of myself, I have not for once gained one single thing from PDP in my entire life and I stand to be challenged if PDP can tell anybody anything that they gave to me” he said.







I want Nigerians to know that also, even before I presented this case to the public, I personally presented it to the former president (Goodluck Jonathan).







When you are presenting a clean, clear case before the panel, and after that they still uphold injustice. So, they are still digging their graves.







I am not in this business to castigate anybody but I am here to seek justice. Impunity must stop, our electoral processes must strictly be adhered to with lay down rules according to the constitution of the party.







Let nobody blame me today and I complained, I sent texts to every PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member about the impunity and nobody did anything,” he alleged.