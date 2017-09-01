Nasir El Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday, has warned his political opponents not to fight him as late former President Umaru Yar’Adua who did, died while Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of power.





APC in Kaduna State is going through crises, with senators Shehu Sani and some members of the House of Representatives forming a formidable faction against the governor.





"I had fought with two presidents" Mr El-Rufai said at the Kaduna APC stakeholders meeting held at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna,“Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otueke"





He therefore called on the warring factions of the party to sheath their swords and unite for the development of APC in the state as he is ready to confront whoever tests his will as the leader of the party in the state.





"Let us forget our differences and work for the development of the party. If you are not willing to stop the fight, you should know that I am a dogged fighter,” he said.



