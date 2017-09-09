



Recall that CKN News had previously bring you news of legendary actor, Sadiq Daba who friends, say was critically ill.

Yesterday, another report claiming the actor was diagnosed of Leukemia surfaced online. Now the cock row at dawn actor, has come out to declared that, he is not suffering from cancer of the blood.

He shared the true state of his health in the comment section of a facebook post on On-Air Personality, Gwendolyn Oshoniyi.

"Gwen, I am not dead nor dying I!! God has been and will Always be faithful to me and my plight, because that is my covenant with Him !!!! My doctors have been wonderful and I am responding to treatment.

My love and thanks to all those who have called to sympathize and empathize with me. God bless you !!!!!!"he wrote.