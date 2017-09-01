Add caption

Actor, Emeka Ike, showed off the award he got on his IG page some minutes ago and said he is dedicating it to all the loving men and women who have died in the hands of their beloved spouses.

"Baba GOD, today I'm celebrated a GOLDEN LIVING LEGEND.





How could this be without YOU perfecting me? I return all the glory to YOU and dedicate this award to all the loving men and women, who DIED in the hands of their beloved spouses, people they loved not knowing their wicked intents. May you find eternal rest. Amen" he wrote

