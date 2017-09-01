Select Menu

I Dedicate My Award To Men And Women Who Died In The Hands Of Their Loved Ones ... Emeka Ike
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, September 15, 2017

Actor, Emeka Ike, showed off the award he got on his IG page some minutes ago and said he is dedicating it to all the loving men and women who have died in the hands of their beloved spouses.
"Baba GOD, today I'm celebrated a GOLDEN LIVING LEGEND.

How could this be without YOU perfecting me? I return all the glory to YOU and dedicate this award to all the loving men and women, who DIED in the hands of their beloved spouses, people they loved not knowing their wicked intents. May you find eternal rest. Amen" he wrote
Recall that a Lagos Island Customary Court in March this year, dissolved Emeka's 14-year-old marriage to his estranged wife, Emma, and granted him full custody of their 4 children.

