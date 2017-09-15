Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, September 15, 2017 / comment : 0


Actor, Patrick Attah who currently lives in Germany, said this in a post he shared on his Facebook page some hours ago.


"I told you guys that the October 1st quit notice wasn't a joke right? The illegal deployment of the Military to invade the East is part of the October 1st plan.

Please, all Igbos and Biafrans in general should evacuate the north as soon as possible because Buhari and his men are up to something bad but they shall be buried in the pit they are digging.

I curse the day Fraud Lugard and the British fraudulently and forcefully created this company called Nigeria!!!". He wrote.

See screenshot below;

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
