Africa ’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has dismissed reports that he plans to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).









Dangote made the denial while reacting to a report that officials of PDP think-tank programme set up by ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan have contacted him to be the party’s presidential candidate.









Speaking on the matter , Dangote said is passion is to create jobs for Nigerians and not otherwise.









He said, ”I am not interested in politics and this is authoritative. No member of any think tank committee has contacted me. People should stop dropping my name for the 2019 presidency.









”This whole thing is an attempt by people who do not like me. They are doing all these with a view to putting me on a collision course with President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party. They are people who are jealous of the successes I have so far recorded in business.









”My passion is for business development, provision of jobs and wealth creation, not politics. I have never shown interest in politics. I’m not interested in politics. I am not a politician. My passion has always been business and business.









”Buhari is like a father to me. Nobody should try to set me on a collision course with President Buhari. That will not work. I have high regard and respect for the President.









"For emphasis once again, I am not a politician. I can’t and won’t confront President Buhari. They should leave me out of any high wire politics and horse trading.”