British-Nigerian boxer and World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has revealed that he doesn't have much time for girlfriends as his training regime doesn't leave him any spare time, hence he definitely won't be settling down anytime soon.



In a recent interview with an international magazine Anthony Joshua, who is half Nigeria, half British said

"If people can ride with me for the next 10 to 12 years I would really appreciate it, but if they can't foresee the future I'd rather they jump off the boat because I can't stop for no one right now.



"I was speaking to my coach, who worked with Carl Froch who had a 12-year career. One day it does finish and now he has all the time in the world to think about business, family.



"Not everyone likes the decisions I make but I've got to make my own decisions. Decisions I make impact others. And my time training means there is not much time for girlfriends either."