Ayo Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state is confident of winning in 2019 when Nigerians elect a new president.





The governor was hopeful that if supported by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would take over the government from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday by his special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka.



“I have a penchant for taking powers; that one in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hand, I will take it.”



The governor further revealed plans to formally declare his intention to run for presidency in the general elections on Thursday in Abuja



In a letter addressed to leaders of the PDP, Fayose, however, said that his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and the country.





Meanwhile, the party, has replied Fayose, advising him, not to waste his time and resources, as the party's presidential ticket has been zoned to the North.





Expressing disappointment at the action of the governor, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, called on Fayose to respect the decisions taken by the party on zoning.





He wondered why Fayose would want to disobey the party despite his position as a leader, who he said , was also present at the national convention where the decisions were taken.



