The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Command, has disclosed alleged attacks by machete wielding rice smugglers on operatives of the Service.





This disclosure was made by the Controller of the command, Sani Madugu on Thursday in Idiroko area of the state.





He said,“My men did not fire any gunshot; they abandoned the operational vehicle and ran into the bush from where they called for reinforcement.





"The operatives were not intimidated; they refused to fire any gunshot to avoid killing innocent people. After the men left their vehicle, the over 100 smugglers, who used motorcycles for their illegal activities, descended on the operational vehicle with axes and machetes.





"They damaged the vehicle beyond repairs. However, three of the smugglers have been arrested and 17 motorcycles have been seized" According to him, the attack occurred on Saturday in Olorunda village in the Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.





This has, however, not deterred the Service's drive to curb the activities of smugglers on that route.bHe attributed the attacks to the successes being recorded by operatives of the command.



