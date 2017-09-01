



A taxi driver identified as Ajibade Ademisoye was allegedly killed by operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday September 25, in Rumuakunde community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.





The deceased's wife Mrs. Gift Jibade and the relatives of the slain taxi driver on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest demanding justice for her murdered husband.





Narrating the event leading to the death of her husband, Mrs Jibade, a mother of three said:



"On Monday Morning my husband who is a taxi driver called on me to go and register our Children in school, after given me the money, he told me he wanted to go out to buy something, immediately he left, just close to the playing ground, we saw people running, only for us to know that it was SARS operatives harrasing people,/so he took to his heels.







He was however shot at the neck, when he fell down, the SARS man met him on the floor and shot at him again.





According to reports, the SARS men carried him few metres away from where they shot him and used plantain leaf to cover him.





A lady that was farming nearby saw them and raised alarm. Youths from the community came out in their numbers and started throwing stones at the SARS operatives, who quickly drove off in an unidentified vehicle without plate number."









"The villagers carried the corpse to the killers being SARS, that was what Led to the protest" said the widow.





"The children have been crying demanding to see their father, all to no avail. My husband Mr jibade is a peaceful man, he has lived in this Local Government for more than 10years now.







We were surprised to hear in the news that SARS operatives labelled him a cultists, Please Mr Chairman and the good people of the State give us Justice, Mrs. Gift cries out."





In his response the Council Chairman,Chief Godspower Nnwoka commiserated with the bereaved Family while urging them to take solace in God.





He stated that the Council has commenced full scale investigation on what actually transpired that led to the ugly incident which resulted to the loss of life of Mr. Ajibade Ademisoye.







He assured the Rumuakunde people, Emohua and Yoruba Communities that the Council will ensure that Justice is done once the Council concludes its investigation on the matter.