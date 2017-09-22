Late Kelikuma

The wife of a private security company owner, Gladys Kelikuma, has accused the police of killing her 60yr old husband and father of her 10 children.









Ernest Kelikuma, a native of Ewechi Onicha Ukwuani in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, was allegedly murdered after he received a call from an investigating police officer over the arrest of an armed robber by his private security outfit.





The wife of the deceased said the incident occurred on August 31, 2017 at Fegge Police Station at about 6 .30 pm, adding that the remains of her husband were deposited at Boromi Hospital, Onitsha by the police.



It was gathered that Kelikwuma's security firm, called Ambassador Security Service and Co. Nigeria Limited located at No 52, Old market road, Onitsha in Anambra State, had apprehended an armed robber, who was trying to break into a house in Fegge town and recovered the robber's gun.





The wife of the deceased, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, insist, the spirit of her husband would not rest until his killers were brought to book.





She said, "My husband left the house full of life on that day after receiving a call from the police and never returned home. All they are telling us is that Ernest killed himself while trying to dislodge the gun found with the robber”





The son of the deceased, Chidubem Kelikwuma, narrated that“On 31 st August, my father and I were eating in the house when he received a call from Fegge Police Station on his MTN line at about 4.45 pm.





"He immediately left the food and told me that his attention was needed at the police divisional headquarters and requested that I should go with him to the station, but I told him that I was tired and needed to rest.



"He left the house with the promise to return very soon, but we never saw him again. The next day, my mother told me that she received a call from the security adviser to my father requesting that she should come to the police station.



"The gun that the police claimed killed my father was the exhibit which my father's security personnel, Emmanuel Akpan, handed over to the police after apprehending the armed robber”



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Nkiruka Nwode, said she was not aware of the incident, but promised to call back.



The state police spokesperson , however , did not call back as promised as of the time of filing this report.



