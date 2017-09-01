



Nigerian reggae gospel artist Buchi has revealed that he once escaped being kidnapped by militants in Northern Nigeria through God's intervention with a little boy who refused to allow him enter the wrong car. He shared a photo via Instagram to illustrate what happened, and wrote;









"My Testimony.!. I went to the Northern part of Nigeria, West Africa to minister as a gospel artiste some years back. As I got off the stage after ministration, there was this car waiting to take me to my hotel room with my protocol and security personnel.







I put my left leg into the car and was about to lift my right leg but somebody held me. I looked down; it was a boy of about 4 – 5 years old holding onto my leg. I couldn’t get into the car; neither could I shake him off. So I disembarked from the car and picked up the boy.









I lifted the boy up to my chest to take some photographs with him. In anger, the driver and my protocol personnel shouted, “Man of God, don’t you know the security situation in this place, let us go! It’s dangerous here.









We need to leave." But, I couldn’t drop the child as he held on to my shirt. I took more pictures with the boy. As this was going on, some men showed up asking for my bible and other things.







"We are here for you, they said. Then I asked, "Who are you? They said they were my security details. I said I already gave my things to the protocol officers in the car.









Immediately the other security in the car saw them, they sped off, almost knocking off people in the process. But for that little child, I would have entered into the wrong vehicle, kidnapped by Islamic militants. God sent me an angel in the form of a 4 year old boy. Immediately, I felt so cold.







Dear friends, God's love never fails and know that Our Lives are hid in Christ with God (Colossians 3:3) "