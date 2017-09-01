A policeman has killed Imo Ekanem, a final year student of the Department of Mass Communication, Uyo City Polytechnic, Nduetong Oku, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, over his refusal to part with N100.







According to report, Ekanem was shot dead by the policeman at his hometown, Nkek, in the Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.







An eyewitness, named Usung Simeon, said Ekanem was killed by one of the policemen attached to the special squad the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, sent to the area to fight cultism.







He said the policemen stopped and searched Ekanem, who rode a motorcycle, adding that they did not find anything incriminating on him. He added that the policemen demanded N100 from him, but his refusal to part with the money led to the policeman killing him.







The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, denied that Ekanem was killed over his refusal to give the policeman a N100 bribe.







He said the deceased tried to collect the policeman's rifle, adding that the policeman shot and killed him in self defence.







The PPRO said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that due process was observed , while punishment would be meted out to the policeman if found culpable .

Punch