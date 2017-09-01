



A man suspected of killing Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, a Catholic priest serving in Imo State, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Lagos Command.





Raphael Ndukwe, aka Tiger, was tracked down to his hideout in Ajangbadi, Ojo, Lagos state based on a tip-off. According to a police source, Ndukwe is a leader of a kidnapping gang and has been terrorising Imo State for months. He fled Imo state for Lagos after four of his members were arrested.





The Police source said that Ndukwe's gang was responsible for the abduction of Reverend Father Onunkwo on Friday, September 1, 2017. The priest had been returning home to organise the funeral of his late father when he was abducted from his car by gunmen and taken to Omumma, in the Oru East local government area of Imo State.





His body was found the next day. The source also alleged that Ndukwe’s gang was behind the kidnap of one Gloria Emordi who was said to have visited Imo State for a burial ceremony on April 22, 2017.









When 29-year-old Ndukwe arrived Lagos after fleeing from Imo State, he reportedly settled down with some of his friends who operate as thugs at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, but later fled to Ajangbadi, an interior community bordering Ojo, when the heat on him became hot, Daily Trust reports.





Following an undercover investigation, Ndukwe was finally tracked down in Lagos and arrested on September 10 by crack detectives, led by Chief Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sanusi. The suspect was taken to the Command Headquarters where he confessed to some of the crimes he committed both in Lagos and the South-East.





The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest but refused to give further details.

