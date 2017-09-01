EFCC Operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Ekiti state Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Yemisi Owolabi over allegations of the mismanagement of bailout funds.





The head of Media and Publicity for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest during an interview.





"They were picked up Thursday following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration” Uwujaren said.



