



A woman has been left with her mouth melted shut after her estranged husband launched a vile acid attack.









Atsede Nigussiem is now forced to eat and drink through a straw and faces the likelihood of going blind in both eyes.









The 26-year-old was at home when she opened the front door to her estranged husband Haimanot Kahsai, 29.









Ms Nigussiem has alleged that he then poured acid all over her face, leaving her in agony as her five-year-old son, Hannibal Kahsai, slept inside the property.









While she ran out into the street in Tigrai, Ethiopia to seek help, Haimanot made his escape.

She was rushed to hospital where doctors gave her emergency care for wounds on her face, chest, hands and legs.









But after two months of care Ms Migusiem is still in pain, her mouth has been “melted together” and she is unable to talk and is forced to eat and drink through a straw.









Ms Nigussiem has already lost the sight in her left eye and faces the prospect of losing the sight in her right.









Medics have urged her to travel abroad for long-term care and treatment.









Communicating in writing, she said: "I don't know why my husband did this. I was at my parents house late at night. I just opened the door and it happened. I'm heartbroken and in pain."









Ms Nigussiem said she had been married for five years to her husband before he moved to neighbouring Yemen for work February and lost contact.









He then returned unexpectedly and launched the unprovoked acid attack after turning up unannounced at 11pm on July 15.









She has now flown to Bangkok with her sister where burns specialists at the city's Vejthani Hospital are now battling to save the little eyesight she has left and treat her skin.









Regional manager Masha Zhigunova said Ms Nigussiem "cries non stop" and cannot talk, eat or drink properly because her "mouth is melted together".









She said: "This is a very difficult case. Astede's face will never be the same again.





"One eye is gone and the second eye is almost gone and her skin is all melted.









"Even she has no idea why the husband did this. She reported this to the police but he had already ran away."









Ms Zhigunova said Ms Nigussiem is being treated by Dr Sivat Luanraksa who is experienced in dealing with severe burns.





She said: "Astede requires debridement of necrotic tissue on her face and extremities.









"Secondly, she needs debridement and acellular dermal matrix grafting and thirdly, split thickness skin grafting.









"Thankfully now she is the best place with one of the world's best doctors looking after her. We're all supporting her."







