The House of Representatives on Thursday insisted that the suspended former Chairman of its Appropriations Committee , Abdulmumin Jibrin , must apologise before he would be re - admitted to the House .



The Chairman , Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaq Namdas, who stated this during a weekly media session in Abuja, explained why Jibrin had not been re -admitted after spending a full legislative year on suspension .



The former appropriations committee chairman was suspended before the House went on the annual recess at the end of the 2016 legislative year.



On Thursday , Namdas said Jibrin had not completed his 180 - day suspension . According to him, Jibrin must notify the House formally after the completion of the suspension .



He said he must meet other conditions listed by the Ethics and Privileges Committee of the House .



He stated , “ I have also asked the Ethics and Privileges Committee Chairman about the issue and he said the 180 days suspension is not over.



“ Jibrin will also have to notify the House . He will write an apology letter too . You know there are other conditions he will have to meet to complete the procedure .”



But on his tweeter handle, the suspended lawmaker wrote , “ One year today of denying my constituents ’ representation in the House and one year taken off my four years constitutional mandate , only in Nigeria. ”



Also in a statement by his Media Aide , Godwin Onyeacholem , Jibrin said that he was ready “ to make whatever sacrifice for the good of the House of Representatives and Nigeria as a whole, so that posterity will remember him on the good side of history .”



He also described Namdas’ comments as insensitive and insultive to the people of his constituency .





He said the people of his constituency, Kiru/Bebeji of Kano State, had protested his suspension .



He stated , “It is somewhat weird that the official spokesman for the House claims that he does not know the exact date that Jibrin ’ s purported suspension would lapse . That in itself speaks volume of the subterfuge and sinister motives around the whole issue .”



The Speaker of the House , Yakubu Dogara, had on July 20 , 2016 announced the removal of Jibrin as the chairman of the appropriations committee.



The former appropriations committee chairman , a few days later , accused Dogara and other principal officers of budget padding .



He released documents to support his allegations and submitted petitions to the Department of State Services , the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.