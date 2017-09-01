The Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has lamented the incessant destruction of farmlands and killing of farmers across Ondo State.





He called on the federal government to tackle the problem of herdsmen which had become a serious threat to peace and development in the area.





In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, on Monday in Akure, the monarch noted the rape of farmers’ wives and their daughters, warning that the situation might get out of hand if the government at the centre failed to address it.





According to him, the impunity of the herdsmen in carrying out their nefarious activities unchecked had reached a dangerous peak.





"The federal government should pay attention and tackle the issue of Fulani herdsmen which is fast becoming a serious menace and threat to peace in Akure as well as other South west states,” Mr. Aladelusi said.





"The incessant attacks on farmers and other residents in some parts of Akure is becoming a source of major concern.





"The recent attack on and wanton destruction of the farmland belonging to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, is condemnable and must be nip in the bud once and for all; considering the far-reaching effects of this unprovoked and recurring attack if not quickly checked.”





Also speaking on restructuring, the monarch said Nigeria we could not shy away from the need for a meaningful restructuring as a nation.





"The current imbalance in our fiscal federalism which has crippled almost some of the potentially viable states should be addressed as a matter of urgency”he said.









"We cannot pretend to assume that all is well when there are critical issues to be addressed.

"The government must however, be strategic, pro-active and timely in addressing some national issues at stake which could make or mar our continued existence as a strong and united Nigeria”