Gunmen





Heavily armed men on Sunday abducted a man, Moses Yakubu, his fiancee, five friends and family members in Akunnu Akoko, in the Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victims, whose identities were yet to be known, were abducted on their way to Akure for an engagement ceremony. Yakubu and his fiancée were to be engaged in Akure on Sunday.

A sourc said, "The kidnappers stopped their vehicle in Akunu and asked them to get out of the vehicle before dragging them into the bush”

The Police said the victims took off from Okene, Kogi State, for Akure in company with the friends and family members, including the best man and the chief bridesmaid.The sourceunch, the fiancée and her sister were later released, leaving the groom and four other victims in the den of the kidnappers. It was also gathered that the hoodlums had not contacted the families of the victims.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said, "The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, has led a team to the area to rescue the victims. They will be rescued unhurt and the perpetrators will be arrested”