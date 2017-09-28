Harrysong

Alterplate Music act Harrysong is back in the news. The singer has been hit with yet another law suit.





Harrysong has been recently slammed with a law suit of N45 million for intellectual property theft.





The suit was filed against the the Alterplace boss by former Five Star Music producer Dr Amir.





Also, Dr Amir has also filed a similar suit against Five Star Music boss KCEE for unauthorized publishing of the song “Afro-shake” produced and written by him.





The music producer made the revelation on his Instagram page as he went on a rant on the social network.



