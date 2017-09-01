Select Menu

CKN News Exclusive: Father Of 4, Commits Suicide After Testing HIV Positive In Rivers (See Photos)
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, September 11, 2017 / comment : 0

Late Ideozu
According to a Facebook user, named Ideozu Hanson, a man identified as Chidom has allegedly committed suicide yesterday, after he tested positive to HIV in Rivers State.
Below is how the Facebook user, is reporting it, 

"His name is Chidom from Ozochi community in Ahoada East LGA, Rivers State. This just happened in my neighbourhood in Ahoada. He decided to hang himself just because he tested positive to HIV, after discovering his status, he said he was going to kill himself and he did. He left four children and a wife. He is still hanging in the bush as I post" 
Ideozu hanged
The sad, incident was said to have taken place yesterday Sunday. Efforts by CKN News to get the state police PRO's reaction, comment and confirmation, failed as at the time of going to press.

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria
