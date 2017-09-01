Late Ideozu

According to a Facebook user, named Ideozu Hanson, a man identified as Chidom has allegedly committed suicide yesterday, after he tested positive to HIV in Rivers State.



Below is how the Facebook user, is reporting it,





"His name is Chidom from Ozochi community in Ahoada East LGA, Rivers State. This just happened in my neighbourhood in Ahoada. He decided to hang himself just because he tested positive to HIV, after discovering his status, he said he was going to kill himself and he did. He left four children and a wife. He is still hanging in the bush as I post"

Ideozu hanged