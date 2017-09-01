Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay clear of Rivers territory as further attack on people living in the state will no longer be tolerated.

He has also reiterated his condemnation of alleged deliberate sabotage of the state’s security architecture by the activities of the Rivers State Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Perturbed by the unwarranted violence unleashed on Northerners by IPOB members at Oyigbo this week, the governor said they would not tolerate any attack on other Nigerians living in the state by members IPOB or any other group.

“Rivers State belongs to all those who live in it. We heartily welcome any Nigerian who wishes to reside here and go about with his or her lawful businesses. Therefore, we shall not tolerate any attack by any group on other Nigerians living in Oyigbo or any other part of the State. We warn troublemakers those who are bent on causing violence on others to stay clear of Rivers territory.

He urged the people to be vigilant and not allow themselves be used by anybody to cause trouble. He advised residents not hesitate to report any suspicious character or movements around their vicinity to the law enforcement agencies.