Gov Masari

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State has alleged that some ‘devils’ in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are out to frustrate the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





Speaking at a rally in his state on Thursday, he said the devils are out to pitch the electorate against President Buhari.



He said the ‘devils’ are determined to make it difficult for the Buhari to govern the country well.



Masari said: ”Since the creation of the country, no government, whether military or civilian has done so much for the ordinary Nigerians than Buhari.





"The enemies of Buhari are the enemies of the people because all Buhari’s programmes are designed to improve the quality of lives of the people, especially the ordinary Nigerians.





"We must all be wary of them; they are greedy persons out to cause confusion because of their selfish interests and because they want to continue to loot and there is no room for that.

"So they devised a means of pitching the electorate against the government.



