



Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson will be having a media chat, expected to be broadcast live on the Yenagoa based Radio stations.



The Governor, will use the occasion to re-emphasize and chronicle the people oriented policies and programmes of the restoration administration, especially since its second coming, efforts being made to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far in the various sectors.



He will equally speak on the various plans of the government at ensuring that, the policies and programmes impact positively on the majority of the Bayelsa populace.



The live media chat is scheduled as follows:



Date: Monday, 11th of September, 2017



Time: One O’clock in the afternoon



Venue: The Governor’s Conference Room, Government House, Yenagoa



Attendance is strictly on invitation, but Bayelsans and the general public are by this announcement, requested to tune in and also participate.



Members of the public, who are willing to participate are advised to send comments and questions on twitter@govdickson and on the facebook page Gov. Henry Seriake Dickson or through the following mobile numbers; 08084673265 or 08132798648.



Daniel Iworiso Markson

Chief press Secretary to the Governor of Bayelsa State