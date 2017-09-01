On Tuesday, September 26, 2017, the Lagos State Government will unveil a new iconic statue of the late sage and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.









The imposing bust located on Obafemi Awolowo Way by the Lagos Television (Ltv) junction in Ikeja is a befitting replacement to the old Awolowo statue that was removed from the Allen Avenue round-about in Ikeja.









Standing at 20 feet, the new Awo bust will be unveiled by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode alongside notable dignitaries across the State.







In a press release by the State's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, 'It has always been Governor Ambode's desire to honour patriots and nationalists like Chief Obafemi Awolowo whose impeccable record and immense contribution to regional and national development inspired a new generation of brilliant and forward-looking politicians like the Governor himself'.









The unveiling ceremony is expected to be witnessed by members of the Awolowo family and Awoists across the country, with minimal traffic disruption between 11 am and 12noon on Tuesday.