Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Wednesday inaugurated the state's Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) and Forensic Centre to quicken justice dispensation.



The centre is located at CMS on Lagos Island.

The centre is the first government-owned Forensic Centre in Nigeria.





The governor stated that it would provide services such as DNA analysis of bone, teeth and hair; maternal and paternal relationship DNA analysis, expert witness and case handling services.





"Besides, it will help in paternal and maternal ancestry DNA analysis; cold case file review and mass disaster human identification.

"With the successful completion of this stage of the facility, our administration plans to include additional capacity in the areas of toxicology, trace evidence and controlled substance analysis, fingerprint and latent prints, firearms, ballistics and toolmarks, digital forensics and questioned documents examination,” he said.





The Governor noted that ”most of, if not all DNA analysis and testing, were performed outside Nigeria (before now), a situation that caused longer turnaround time and an overall higher cost of bringing closure to a (court) case".





"I am, therefore, convinced that the establishment of the centre will assist our courts in quick dispensation of justice,” he added.