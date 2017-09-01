



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state on Thursday said God will make him the next president of Nigeria.



He made this known while officially declaring his ambition to run for presidency in 2019. The Ekiti governor said God rules in the affairs of man and is not limited by sight.





He also recalled that in 2006, when he was removed from office, he prophesied that he would come back and things would end up in glory.





Fayose said God made only seventeen different people in Nigeria and he is part of them. The governor also said he was the Nigeria man to watch out for as the country nears another decade.





He condemned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for allegedly persecuting members of the opposition party.







Fayose challenged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are interested in becoming president to come out and vie for the party’s ticket.







The Ekiti governor said he would also back his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola, to succeed him as governor of the state. The event saw in attendance former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniel, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ladi Adebutu, Iyiola Omisore and other PDP leaders.