Atiku ,Buhari

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress administration to fulfil its promise to Nigerians to make them feel safe again.





Atiku, who is also the founder of the American University of Nigeria group of schools in Yola, Adamawa State, faulted an online report on one of the Chibok girls. Faulting the report, Atiku said, "Not everything is about 2019”





The former Vice President said this in a statement signed on his behalf by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, in Abuja, on Sunday.





Atiku was reacting to an online publication suggesting that one of the freed kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, attempted suicide to protest being compelled to attend one of his schools.





He noted that he was not aware that anyone was being forced to attend one of his schools.



