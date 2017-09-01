



According to the Roman Catholic Church , former Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor , has died at the age of 85.









Late Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor, who died on Friday had cancer. He had been seriously ill in the hospital since August.







He became the 10th Archbishop of Westminster in March 2000 and therefore the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales.







Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor retired from the role in 2009 and was the first archbishop to do so.









He was born on 24 August 1932 in Reading, Berkshire, Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor was one of six children. Two of his brothers became priests while another played rugby for Ireland.







He was ordained priest in Rome in October 1956 and was made Cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II.