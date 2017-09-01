



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has finally made the details of the high profile cases being handled by the anti corruption agency available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice based on request.



Sources at the commission told our correspondent that the list sent to the AGF's office comprised 103 high profile cases. Those on the list, it was learnt, include top ranking judicial officers, including a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the Federal High Court, and a sacked justice of the Court of Appeal.





The judges named in the list are said to be different from those arrested by the State Security Services in October last year. None of the judicial officers currently being prosecuted across the country is on the list.



Also on the list are some former governors, one of whom is currently serving as a minister the President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet, and others serving their terms in the Senate.



Other politically- exposed persons named in the list are some former ministers , senators and some persons being investigated for the $ 2 .1bn arms purchase scam.



Although, the sources refused to reveal the identities of the high profile suspects on the list because of possible negative implications such revelation could have on ongoing investigations" ssying the cases were at various stages.



Investigations were said to have been completed in majority of the cases while investigation was stalled in some of them due to“disappearance" of the suspects from Nigeria.



"Some of the cases are still at intelligence gathering stage, while some are at investigation stage. "There are some that are the stage of charges being drafted while some are already ongoing in court but foot dragging”a source at the EFCC.



It was also reported that the AGF had written separate letters to the EFCC and the ICPC requesting the case files of 31 former governors being investigated or prosecuted by the anti - corruption agencies



Punch