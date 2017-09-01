The much anticipated epic adventure movie, TATU, is finally ready for the cinema.





According to FilmOne, distributors of the movie, the movie which enjoyed one of the most elaborate premieres at the Eko Hotel Convention Center, on July 22, 2017, will be released this Friday in all Filmhouse cinemas, Silverbird cinemas, Genesis Deluxe cinemas and several other film theatres across Nigeria.









Produced and directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Don Omope of ‘Taxi Driver’ (Oko Ashewo) and ‘The Wedding Party’ fame, the film stars actors like Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (saka), Frank Dunga and a host of others.









Adapted from a book written by the prolific author Dr. Abraham E. Nwankwo, the recently retired Director General, Debt Management Office, the film has been variously described as an epic genre with a difference, going by its contemporary take on the classic African story, and its fast-paced action dramedy.









TATU, which is powered by Bank of Industry and Patriarch Technologies in conjunction with FilmOne Production and FilmOne Distribution, is centred on conflicts arising from a mother’s quest for a child, and all the complications that follow.







