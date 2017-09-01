



Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-political group, has alleged that Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has secretly approached courts to obtain an order to designate IPOB a terrorist organisation.





President of the group John Nwodo, who said in a statement that the group had credible intelligence to back up its allegation, urged courts in Nigeria to be wary of those planning to undermine democratic process in the country.







The Ohanaeze president said such move is illegal as it violates the fundamental human rights of Igbo youths as stipulated in the Constitution.