Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » FG Seeking To Legally Label IPOB Terrorist Group - Ohanaeze Alleges
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 / comment : 0


Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-political group, has alleged that Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has secretly approached courts to obtain an order to designate IPOB a terrorist organisation.

President of the group John Nwodo, who said in a statement that the group had credible intelligence to back up its allegation, urged courts in Nigeria to be wary of those planning to undermine democratic process in the country.


The Ohanaeze president said such move is illegal as it violates the fundamental human rights of Igbo youths as stipulated in the Constitution.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú