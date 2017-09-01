Murtala Mohammed Airport

The Federal Government has approved the concessioning of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this yesterday during the quarterly presidential business forum held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo said the approval was given at the last meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The vice president, however, did not disclose the names of the concessionaires.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to a general overhaul of the business environment which, according to him, encompasses the concessioning of all airports.

“First, we want to do a general overhaul. Second, we want to concession all the airports. I am pleased to say that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja airports,” Osinbajo said.

He said the government was committed to improving the capacity of agencies and parastatals saddled with the responsibility of regulating business activities.

Osinbajo said the government intended to provide power to such business environments as the Ariaria Market in Aba, Abia State; the printing industry in Somolu, Lagos, and a market in Kano.