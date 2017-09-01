|Buhari Speaking At The UN In New York
Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has taken to his twitter account to lambast President Muhammadu Buhari over his speech at the UN General Assembly.
The ex Director of Communications of Goodluck/Sambo Presidential campaign described the Nigerian leader as a hypocrite.
Here is his twitter
"You condemn the killing of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar yet you slaughter Igbo Christians and Shiite Muslims in Nigeria and you turn a blind eye as your Salafist Fulani kinsmen and herdsmen butcher northern and southern Christians.
You declare support for the establishment of a Palestinian state yet you reject the idea of Biafra. You condemn N. Korea's dictatorship yet you have proved to be the most ruthless dictator that Nigeria has ever known.
Your speech at the United Nations was pitiful, shameless and uninspiring. It was a cocktail of contradictions, deceit and mendacities"
