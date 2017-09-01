An array of distinguished personalities have confirmed their attendance at the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture, holding this week Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.



A statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by the News Express Management listed dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance at the lecture to include Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina; Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside; General Manager, External Relations, Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Kudo Eresia-Eke; eminent lawyer and President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike; and General Manager, NTA Lagos Channel 10, Mrs. Helen Onma Odeleye.



United Nations Security Coordination Officer, Francis T. Okoemu, had earlier confirmed that he would attend the well-advertised lecture.



The event would be headlined by the Guest Lecturer, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, who would speak on “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring — A Governor’s Perspective.”



The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Hon. Emmanuel Jime, would deliver the Keynote Address on the topic, “Using the Platform of Public Office to Reclaim the Promise of Our Destiny”.



News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna said that the lecture would start from 12pm prompt, disclosing that “one of the highlights of the occasion would be the unveiling of the new logo of News Express.”



News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.