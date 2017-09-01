Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state on Sunday debunked claims he is promoting the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





In a series of tweets, Fayose stated his belief that the federal government cannot solve the agitations via force but through dialogue with aggrieved parties.





According to him, President Buhari has to "lead Nigeria with equity and justice". He said,“Let the use of brute force be the last option in matters of agitation. Battles can be won without the use of force.





"Having said that, I am not promoting IPOB, but Buhari should lead Nigeria with equity and justice.

"In every family there are both the good & bad people. Agitation is normal in every society but the way to go about it is to tread cautiously.





"I'm not for division of Nigeria. But the FG should engage in more of dialogue with agitating groups; use carrot & stick approach instead of guns.”





Fayose said the federal government has to be inclusive in its approach to solving these problems. It should not be “a party affair” but one that calls on all to contribute.



