is phone and brother refused to give it to him.

This soldier still wanted to take his phone but my brother said which got the soldier angry and the next thing was the soldier's knife to my brother's neck and his stomach stabbing him to death over phone that did not belong to this soldier.

Now my brother is dead and gone and we got to find out that yes this guy is a turn soldier but was on leave meaning he was not suppose to even wear the uniform but he was a thief in uniform. His family are pleading for mercy now but my family and I want justice for my

Please you can help fight justice for him by shearing for the world to know how some of the military men are taking law of Ghana for cheap"

