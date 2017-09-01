



The Kogi State Government has distanced itself from claims by Senator Dino Melaye that it was behind his recall process.







Kingsley Fanwo, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the state Governor spoke to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday saying it was “untrue” that the State Government was behind the travails of the embattled Senator.







According to him, claims by the Senator on his twitter handle to the effect that officials of government attended the proceedings were“false and misleading".







'We saw the tweet by the Senator that the Attorney General of the State was at the Federal High Court today where the court gave a legal nod to the process of his recall.







To set the record straight, neither the Attorney General nor any state official was at the said court today. We are not a party to the suit which was between the Senator and INEC.







We urge the Senator to face realities in his battle with the people of his constituency. We consider such falsehood unnecessary as we have no interest in the issues that were determined.









The Attorney General is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a sound legal luminary who is never known for defending fraud and corruption; a man who is highly respected in legal circles.







The Attorney General of the State was busy attending meetings both in his office and Government House today. He was busy with official duties.









We urge our law enforcement agencies to ensure that those jubilating over the outcome of the legal battle do so within the ambit of law without jeopardizing public peace" he said.