



These are the three police men who lost their lives on Sunday, while trying to protect Dr. Andy Ehanire from gunmen.







Recall that the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed the policemen attached to the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.





The gunmen succeeded in abducting Dr. Ehanire, who is the chief executive officer of the leisure park and a brother of the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Mrs Daisy Danjuma.



May Their Souls Rest In Peace



