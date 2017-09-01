



Former On Air Personalities of Nigeria's foremost Sports radio Station Murphy Ijemba and Sean Amadi have begged the management of the radio to forgive them of their deeds.



This was contained in a letter written by the duo and sent to the Management of the station recently few days after they went on AWOL.



In the letter sighted by CKN News,the duo who abandoned their duty posts, following a re-organization exercise at the popular radio station, on Friday, September 8, 2017, while officially tendering their letters of resignation begged the Chairman of Brila FM Dr Larry Izamoje for forgiveness.



Ijemba and Amadi in the letter thanked Dr. Larry Izamoje, Brila FM chairman for the opportunity given them to actualize their dreams as broadcasters,a total departure from what they have been posting on social media.



Amadi was quoted as saying "And as a true son, like the proverbial prodigal son, I will not hesitate to call on you whenever the need arises. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity God gave me to work, learn and grow within the Brila family…"



Ijemba, on his part, said: "I would like to sincerely apologise to Dr. Larry Izamoje and the Brila family for whatever embarrassment my regrettable actions and inactions might have caused them personally and corporately”. Adding that, ‘To err is human, to forgive is Divine. I am indeed sorry. Please accept my sincere apologies"



Ijemba and Amadi, hitherto of Brila FM, Nigeria’s pioneer all-sports radio station, it would be recalled, had taken to the social media days back to spread some negative stories about their employer following their redeployment to other belts in the station. However, to set the records straight, Brila FM issued a statement, stating exactly what happened.



Murphy Ijemba from what CKN News scooped has not paid off the loans given him by the management of the company to buy the current vehicle he is using as at the time of going to press.



It is left to be seen what the Management of Brila FM is going to do about this since it has been revealed that this was a total breach of the contract he signed with the management of the wave making radio FM when the loan was given to him.



It was also gathered that none of the two ex staff abide by the rule of engagement which stipulated that they must serve a 30 day notice of their resignation or payment in lieu to that effect, this according to our findings was a total violation of their terms of employment.



All attempt made by CKN News to get the reaction of Brila FM management to the latest development was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press