Mega Music Nationwide Tour, a concept of telecommunications giant, Globacom, will this Saturday in Enugu feature a convergence of music stars including Chinedu Okoli, known as Flavour; Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, a.k.a. Phyno, and Douglas Agu (Runtown), who are all from the South Eastern part of the nation.













The trio are dubbed ‘042’ artistes, a term which refers to music stars who were raised or who cut their musical teeth in the coal city whose telephone code is ‘042’. Flavour, for instance, had entertained at a local pub before he broke into the big league, while both Phyno and Agu have ethnic affinity to the city and had started their careers there. The '042' artistes will be joined by Tuface, Timaya, Olamide and Korede Bello who are also brands with national appeal.









Speaking on behalf of his colleagues in the ‘042’ group, Flavour assured that he was very excited to be in Enugu. "This is like going back to my roots and I cannot wait to see not only my fans in the city but those old folks we grew up together in Enugu. It is going to be a show like never before for all of us", Flavour declared.













Phyno and Runtown in the same vein promised to give their fans unbridled fun as they also consider their Enugu trip as a grand homecoming.













Patience Ozokwor popularly known as Mama G is another artiste from Enugu who will be attending the show with Richard Mofe-Damijo and Angela Okorie as celebrity guests, while Nollywood divas, Ebube Nwagbo and Uche Jombo, will anchor the show.













Explaining why the show is featuring the calibre of artistes, Globacom said, "Enugu is very strategic to the Glo business and these artistes are ready in all ramifications to give all the people coming for the show world-class entertainment. Incidentally, three of the artistes, Runtown, Phyno and Flavour, had their formative years in the city. For their fans in the city and beyond, the show affords them the rare opportunity of touching base with their icons".













Globacom enjoined subscribers to use up to N2,000 for data or voice calls within a month and send a text message "MUSIC ENUGU" to a short code 207 to get a free invite to watch the show.







