The national working committee may hold a crucial meeting over embattled minister, Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, as regards the 2019 presidential election.

According to Saturday Pinch, it was gathered on Friday that besides discussing the minister's declaration of support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition, the NWC would also deliberate on a statement credited to the ex vice president.

It was also learnt that the National Working Committee would deliberate on these issues in Abuja on Monday with a view to resolving them. This development was confirmed by the APC National Vice Chairman, North East, Mustapha Salihu, in a telephone interview in Abuja on Friday.

He explained that the issue at stake was a national one, which the party's NWC would look into. Salihu, however, said to the best of his knowledge, there was currently no petition against the minister before the party.

He stated, "This is a national issue. I think by Monday, we will sit and we will address the matter, but I can assure you that there is no cause for alarm. Our party is intact and on ground”

