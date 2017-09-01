



Chief Yemi Elebuibon's Comments Against Ex-Queen Wuraola of Ile-Ife is not only appalling, it's a condemnable hate speech against the female folks that must be discouraged by all.



It is no news that the much celebrated marriage between the venerated Ooni of Ife and the beautiful Zainab Otiti Obanor, also known as Wuraola, has packed up.

What is worrying is the sordid intervention of the Ifa Priest whose prism of stance becomes unnecessary even after the two personalities involved have resolved to move on with their lives without raising unnecessary dust or rancor.

It was however with much consternation that I received the comment attributed to Chief Yemi Elebuibon, a renowned Ifa priest, stating that any man who engages in a romantic relationship or sleeps with the ex-queen will die prematurely. It is my candid opinion that the above statement is extremely discriminatory and stands classified as hate speech directed at the ex-queen, and by extension, all female folks. It is therefore deserves stern condemnation by all.

It is well known that hate speech is any form of communication which attacks a person or group on the basis of attributes such as race, religion, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, disability, or gender.

In some countries, legislation characterizes hate speech as "any form of speech, gesture or conduct, writing, or display which has the potential to incite violence or prejudicial action against a protected group, or individual on the basis of their membership of the group, or because it disparages or intimidates a protected group, or individual on the basis of their membership of the group.

The mindality invalidation as being practiced by Chief Elebuibon, in the instant issue, is one of the most dangerous forms of weapon, an emotional abuse repackage as culture and subsumed in spirituality with the primary aim to kill confidence, productivity and individuality. Whereas ifa, from its verses of the literary corpus known as the Odu Ifá is not evil as Elebuibon would want us to believe.

Such mischief caused by reckless publications and statements has been taken care of by Sections 59-60, 373-381 of the Criminal Code (applicable in the southern states) and Sections 391-40, 417-418 of the Penal Code (applicable in the northern states) Sections 24 & 26 of Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act, 2015,

it is as well actionable in civil proceedings.

It is particularly disheartening that the erstwhile Olori of the Ooni of Ife is now the target of discriminatory, derogatory hate speech that holds an insidious potential to blacklist her in the community of women.

What makes it particularly more heinous that it reeks of the vestiges of an era long gone- an era steeped in superstition when people, most especially women and children, were bound by fearsome myths and tales and taboos that had their strength in the ignorance of men.

Someone should tell the esteemed chieftain that talks like these have no place in the 21st century Nigeria where people have moved on from the times when the people were shrouded in the darkness of ignorance to these times when the hearts and lives of most people have experienced the liberty that faith brings.

To be candid, one should ask: is there any thing new under the sun? Is HRH Zaynab Otiti Obanor, as she now wishes to be referred to, the first to have encountered a broken marriage to royalty? What became of other men who ventured into romances with women who were once married to royalty?

We all know the reports attributed to Bashorun MKO Abiola, Kashim Aliyu Umaru, and others like Akinola Akintoye, Adeolu Ajasa all of whom were rumored and sometimes confirmed to have had romantic dalliances with women affiliated to Yoruba thrones.

What mishaps, if any, befell these men by reason of their associations- if true -with the women they have dated?

Chief Eleburuibon should recognize the dawn of a new age where new faith and knowledge has overturned the shackles of superstition and ignorance.

The rest of us should wish both HRH The Ooni of Ife and HRH Zaynab Otiti Obanor happiness and fulfillment as they pursue their aspirations as separate adults.