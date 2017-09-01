



Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday condemned “in strong terms” the military occupation of some southeastern states.



He opined that the siege is only escalating the simmering tensions in the region, saying dialogue and inclusion are the best options in resolving the crisis.



This is contained in a statement in which he also called on the inhabitants of the southeastern geopolitical zone to eschew violence and be calm as he and other notable leaders from the region are now in talks with the federal government.



He said,“The military siege to the South-East is uncalled for because there is no prevailing situation in the region to warrant it in the first place. Instead, it is the Python Dance that appears to be creating problems and raising tension in the region.



"The agitation in the South-East at the moment is best resolved by way of dialogue and a sense of inclusion.



"I want to assure our people that I have been engaging the Presidency and security agencies meaningfully on the issue. It is my hope that the Operation Egwu Eke will be called off.