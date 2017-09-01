



A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Dare Pelemo, has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a widow at the Assembly complex.



Following the allegations, the Ekiti State International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has demanded the arrest and prosecution Mr Pelemo. He is accused of fondling the breasts of Mrs Ilesanmi on September 6 at the Assembly complex.





Mrs. Ilesanmi said she raised an alarm but the lawmaker mobilised thugs to beat her in the Office of Majority Leader Mr. Tunji Akinyele, where she lodged a complaint on the alleged sexual harassment. She went on to allege that the thugs tore her clothes and provided a photo as proof.





Narrating her ordeal, Mrs. Ilesanmi said: "I came to visit a member representing my constituency, Samuel Omotoso but he was not around. On my way out, I met Pelemo and we exchanged pleasantries. Immediately, he fondled my breasts and I asked him what was the meaning of that.





I am a married woman for that matter, and I don’t like how he touched my breast. He now said that I am an enemy of government, that I am not supposed to come to the Assembly. I now asked him, is that the reason why you are touching my breasts, a married woman for that matter? I challenged him that this is too much.







"I went to report the matter to Akinyele and I met the Clerk in Akinyele’s office with two other visitors. He was on phone but I waited. Before I knew what was happening, Pelemo came in with some miscreants and they started beating me and destroying things in that office, asking what I was doing in the Assembly Complex."





Mrs. Ilesanmi’s lawyer, Adeoye Aribasoye, said he has forwarded a petition on the assault and sexual harassment to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Chafe.





Aribasoye said: "Our petition is receiving the attention of the commissioner of Police. Besides, FIDA in Ekiti is also investigating the case and I believe that soon, an action will be taken on the matter."





Ekiti FIDA Desk Officer Mrs. Kemi Atitebi said the organisation received the complaint against Pelemo but the legislator ignored the invitation to defend himself, The Nation reports.





She said: "FIDA Ekiti received the complaint of sexual harassment and assault against Dare Pelemo and the complainant is Mrs. Ilesanmi, that she was assaulted and stripped naked on the premises of the Assembly Complex.





"FIDA wrote a letter to invite the respondent for us to hear his side of the story and to mediate in the matter. The woman is a widow and mother of children and her dignity has been violated for the fact that she was stripped naked."





But Pelemo denied sexually harassing and assaulting Mrs Ilesanmi. Pelemo accused the woman of "attempting to frame him up and destroying his name."





Pelemo, who is the House committee chairman on Security, said Mrs. Ilesanmi did not wear visitor’s tag when she visited the Assembly Complex on September 5, which prompted him to challenge her on her mission.





He accused Mrs. Ilesanmi of working as an agent of the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, who is no longer in the good books of Governor Ayo Fayose and leadership of the Assembly.





Pelemo said: "It is not true that I touched her, I did not touch her breasts but I suddenly saw a petition from FIDA last Friday but I had travelled to my hometown, Ilasa-Ekiti, after which the FIDA people called me and I told them that I would be coming back on Monday.





"It was not as if I ignored FIDA, she is trying to frame me up and destroy my good name. She is being sponsored by some people but I will still honour the FIDA invitation."