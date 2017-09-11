



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he is confident that his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, will emerge the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the eventual winner of the 2018 governorship election because the project is a divine one.

Governor Fayose said this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti during a thanksgiving service held by Olusola-Eleka to mark his endorsement by various PDP stakeholders for the election.

In a statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fayose was quoted as saying that people who can discern spiritual things would see that the emergence of Olusola-Eleka was divine and that no project embarked upon by God failed.

"I know it is a divine project and those who are doubting should wait and see in the end what it is going to be. Power comes from God and He gives it willingly.

" Some say I am promoting my deputy. I am not, but I am only doing the will of God. When we do His will, there is no need to fear. We are going to that promised land.

This is God’s project and it won’t fail,” he said. On alleged conspiracy by some aspirants against Fayose and his deputy, the governor said it would fail.

Fayose added that he learnt that some were planning a meeting soon to strategize against him, saying that he could even allow them to hold such meeting at the Government House because he was sure God would throw a political bomb in their midst that would scatter them.

On the fear by some people that Olusola-Eleka did not have the same charisma as him, Fayose said that such fears were foolish and needless.

He urged aspirants still feeling aggrieved to calm down, saying there was no way all of them would be given a ticket meant for only one person.

He, however, urged Olusola-Eleka to be prayerful and wary of sycophants.

Speaking after the service, Olusola-Eleka appealed for cooperation and support from party members and leaders.



Daily Independent