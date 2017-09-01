The Delta State Police Command have arrested one Inspector Samuel Imana for killing two people in Warri.





According to reports, the police inspector accidentally shot two persons dead during a child dedication on Sunday, September 17, at Ejewo Street, Off Okere Ugberikoko Road, Warri, Delta State.







"Inspector Imana and his team was hired as escort to the yahoo boys who attended a child dedication, trouble was said to have started when the boys began to spray and the police inspector decided as usual to release some gun shot on the air but unfortunately the bullets hit 3 persons, 2 were reported dead, while the last is still in coma" the report said.







One of the dead has been identified as Elvis Kugbere while the wounded one is battling for his life at UBTH.







He was arrested by the disciplinary unit of the Nigerian Police Force Zone B, Warri, and would be arraigned today for trial at Asaba.