Donald Trump And Buhari at the event

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted President Muhammadu Buhari and some select African leaders to a Luncheon on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.



"Honoured to host a luncheon for African leaders this afternoon. Great discussions on the challenges & opportunities facing our nations today,” Trump wrote on his Twitter handle.



"In this room, I see partners for promoting prosperity and peace on a range of economic, humanitarian and security issues.



"We hope to extend our economic partnerships with countries who are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.







"Africa has tremendous business potential. I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. Trump has lunch with Buhari, eight other African leaders





"They’re spending a lot of money. But it does it has tremendous business potential and representing huge amounts of different markets. And for American firms it’s really become a place that they have to go that they want to go.



"Six of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies are in Africa. Increasing American trade and investment across diverse industries including agriculture, energy, transportation, healthcare, travel, and tourism will further transform lives throughout the continent"

