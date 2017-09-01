|Donald Trump And Buhari at the event
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted President Muhammadu Buhari and some select African leaders to a Luncheon on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"Honoured to host a luncheon for African leaders this afternoon. Great discussions on the challenges & opportunities facing our nations today,” Trump wrote on his Twitter handle.
"In this room, I see partners for promoting prosperity and peace on a range of economic, humanitarian and security issues.
"We hope to extend our economic partnerships with countries who are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.
"Africa has tremendous business potential. I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. Trump has lunch with Buhari, eight other African leaders
"They’re spending a lot of money. But it does it has tremendous business potential and representing huge amounts of different markets. And for American firms it’s really become a place that they have to go that they want to go.
"Six of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies are in Africa. Increasing American trade and investment across diverse industries including agriculture, energy, transportation, healthcare, travel, and tourism will further transform lives throughout the continent"
Trump pledged that the U.S. would partner with African countries and organisations, like the African Union, leading successful efforts to end violence to prevent the spread of terrorism, and to respond to humanitarian crises.
